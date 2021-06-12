The rumors surrounding the Far Cry 6 season pass were confirmed during Ubisoft Forward. The Season Pass will indeed include new appearances from Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed as players head into worlds created within their twisted minds. As a bonus, the pass will also include Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

The pass will include three DLC episodes, each of which will focus on one of the three evil characters. Players will dive into their minds and worlds as they investigate each character’s back story, all while assuming the role of the villain. As the stories progress, there will be perks to unlock and new weapons to find. The only catch is that every time the villain dies, players will need to start all over again, although their newfound knowledge will help to progress quicker and further every time.

The characters will each be voiced by their original actors. Far Cry 3‘s Vaas Montenegro will be voiced by Michael Mando while Far Cry 4‘s Pagan Min will be reprised by Troy Baker. Greg Bryk returns to voice Far Cry 5‘s Joseph Seed.

The trailer also confirmed the inclusion of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon — Classic Edition. Originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, the game will receive an overhaul ready for its release on PS4 and PS5. Players assume the role of Sergeant Rex “Power” Colt in a cyber-future version of 2007. Taking care of all of the American action hero tropes, he’s tasked with destroying killer cyborgs and lizards that can shoot lasers from their eyes, all while making those famous one-liner quips. Far Cry 6 will get its own Blood Dragon themed weapons, vehicle, and a robo-canine Fang for Hire called K-9000.

Carrying on the villainous theme, Ubisoft also showed off a new trailer focusing on the “not a villain” character of Antón Castillo. Ironically titled “Meet the Villain”, the cinematic shows Antón teaching his son Diego a lesson in how to be a horrible dictator. The latter was once rumored to be a younger version of Vaas, although this has since been denied.

The Season Pass will be included with the Gold Edition of the game when it’s released on October 7 on PS5 and PS4. The individual DLC episodes don’t yet have a release window.

[Source: Ubisoft]