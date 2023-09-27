Devil May Cry, Tomb Raider & Blood Dragon Animated Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix has today showcased its upcoming slate of animated shows at its Drop 01 event and video game franchises were well represented as Devil May Cry, Tomb Raider, and Far Cry spinoff Blood Dragon all had shows announced.

Devil May Cry will be eight episodes long and is being created by Studio MIR. Adi Shankar is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the series. Shankar was also was showrunner for Netflix’s Castlevania series. The show will be written by Alex Larsen and executive produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for Studio MIR.

“In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms,” reads the series’ official logline. “In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is produced by Legendary Pictures and Crystal Dynamics, and is based on the popular series of video games’ reboot trilogy. The show is animated by Powerhouse Animation, which also worked on the likes of Netflix’s Castlevania and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. It heads to Netflix in 2024.

It’s the first adaptation of the classic video game series since 2018’s film starring Alicia Vikander. It charts the rise of Lara Croft and her many adventures.

Finally, we have Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. It’s based on the spinoff to the Far Cry series and is set to release next month on October 19, 2023.

“The series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA,” reads the series’ synopsis. “Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden’s top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive.”

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is created and executive produced by Adi Shankar, directed by Mehdi Leffad, and produced by Helene Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gerard Guillemot. The animation studio behind the series is Bobbypills, with Balak as the studio’s creative director.

Shankar and Balak also lend their voices to the series alongside Nathaniel Curtis, Mark Ebulue, and Boris Hiestand. They’re joined by newly announced actors Caroline Ford as The Warden, David Menkin as Rayman, Courtney Mae-Briggs as Jade, Glenn Wrage as Pay’J, and Daniel York Loh as Pagan Min. It will also have music by Oscillian.