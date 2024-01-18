Unannounced Far Cry Spin-Off Seemingly Leaked by Rating Boards

An unannounced spin-off of the Far Cry series has apparently been leaked by the European and Korean rating boards. Titled Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior, the game is likely based on Netflix’s Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, which itself is based on Far Cry 3‘s spin-off game, Blood Dragon.

What we know about Far Cry spin-off Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior

The PEGI rating has been taken down but the Korean rating (thanks, ResetEra) is still up at the time of this writing. Both of the listings only mention a PC release so it’s unclear if the game is headed to consoles or not.

According to screenshots of the PEGI listing, Captain Laserhawk is a player-vs-player multiplayer game recommended for ages 12 and above. The game pits players against each other in a “laser deathmatch,” and players with most eliminations are crowned winners. It’s unclear if matches are free-for-all or follow the team deathmatch format.

“The game features moderate violence in which human-like characters are shot using laser guns,” reads a PEGI description. “This game offers players the opportunity to purchase in-game items, such as cosmetics.” Captain Laserhawk doesn’t feature gore or injury detail.

Sounds like a free-to-play game, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to confirm this as well as platforms.