Crystal Dynamics published a brief video on Twitter to celebrate Tomb Raider‘s 25th anniversary, in which it revealed a collaboration with Netflix and briefly talked about the franchise’s future.

We’re celebrating 25 Years of Tomb Raider throughout 2021, with community features, nostalgic content, and surprises along the way! pic.twitter.com/cOmsfVj8jr — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 27, 2021

Netflix will be producing a Tomb Raider anime series with Legendary Entertainment. The Witcher: Blood Origin‘s Tasha Huo will serve as writer and executive producer. dj2 Entertainment is also involved in the project. No further details were revealed.

As far as the franchise’s future is concerned, Crystal Dynamics started off by hedging expectations. Franchise director Will Kerslake made it clear that the studio will not be announcing a new game anytime soon, but whenever that happens, Tomb Raider will build upon the reboot trilogy.

“We have big ambitions for the future of Tomb Raider,” said Kerslake. “Our origin trilogy back in 2013 told the story of Lara Croft’s early days where she was forged into a survivor, became a hero, and ultimately, the Tomb Raider. The classic games featured a seasoned and confident adventurer, traveling the world, unlocking its secrets, often standing alone against forces of cataclysmic consequence. We envision the future of Tomb Raider in all its forms as unfolding in a time beyond these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of Core Design’s and Crystal Dynamics’ games and working to unify these timelines.”

Kerslake added that this will be a massive task considering Tomb Raider‘s extensive history, and asked fans to be patient during the development process.