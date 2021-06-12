In true Ubisoft fashion, it seems that the publisher jumped the gun and spoiled one of its own E3 2021 announcements. This time, the “leak” came in form of a brief Far Cry 6 season pass trailer, which suggests that the series’ villains – Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed – will make an appearance in some way.

The trailer, which started appearing on YouTube in multiple regions, was promptly taken down. However, Ubisoft wasn’t quick enough, and mirrors started appearing on sites like ResetEra. A [low-quality] copy is embedded below.

The video doesn’t make it clear whether the three characters will be playable or not, although the wording does seem to suggest that. We’ll have to wait for Ubisoft to make an official announcement later today during its livestream event. Don’t forget to tune into PlayStation LifeStyle at 1 pm ET as we’ll be sharing the livestream here. In the meantime, here’s an official overview of Far Cry 6:

In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Engage Antón’s regime in intense combat through lush jungles and decaying cities as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran swept up in the revolution. To even the odds against Castillo’s military, you’ll have to adopt the “resolver” philosophy of using what you have to make what you need, employing an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions to ignite a revolutionary movement that will burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.

Far Cry 6 will release on October 7th.

[Source: ResetEra]