When Ubisoft revealed they would be hosting their next Ubisoft Forward event during E3 2021, they left out any details about the event’s schedule. The publisher has now unveiled a new trailer promoting the show, and while that is also completely devoid of details, their site has been updated to list some of the big announcements, updates on live titles, and surprises we can expect to see.

The pre-show begins at 11am PT on June 12. Over the next hour there will be updates on For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and “more”. The main show then kicks off at 12pm PT and will feature “big announcements, updates on some of Ubisoft’s live titles, and some surprises that you won’t want to miss”. This show will include world premiere gameplay and trailers for the next Rainbow Six title, which Ubisoft has confirmed is no longer called Rainbow Six Quarantine. The game is now rumored to be called Rainbow Six Parasite.

Other upcoming games confirmed to be included over this hour is Riders Republic and Far Cry 6. There will also be updates on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege. While not confirmed, we’ll be very surprised if the announcements don’t include a new Just Dance title, especially after the spectacular growth of the franchise over the last few months. Away from gaming, there will be a look at the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and the upcoming Werewolves Within movie.

The post-show will begin at 1pm PT. Headlining here is a Community Briefing for Rainbow Six Siege. As well as following up on the reveals from the main show, this will include updates on what Ubisoft Montreal is doing to combat some of the game’s top issues, as well as a look at the design of latest Operator Thunderbird, introduced during Operation North Star. Other reveals include Y6S2 Streamer Charms, a Community Artist Bundle, and Sixth Guardian Charity bundle partnerships.

Ubisoft Forward will air its pre-show at 11am PT on June 12, with the main stream to follows at 12pm PT.

[Source: Ubisoft]