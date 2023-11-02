Ubisoft Ends Support for Far Cry 6, Servers Will Remain Live for Now

Ubisoft has pulled the plug on Far Cry 6‘s post-launch support two years after its release and has confirmed that the game will not receive another update. However, multiplayer servers will remain online for now.
Far Cry 6 received its last major title update in November 2022
Although Far Cry 6 hasn’t received a major update over the past year, Ubisoft formally announced end-of-support on Twitter last night and confirmed that the game won’t receive minor stability patches either.
This development comes amid rumors that Ubisoft is ramping up production of Far Cry 7 as well as a separate Far Cry multiplayer project. According to known insider Tom Henderson, Far Cry 7 will be a single-player game set in Alaska, whereas the stand-alone multiplayer game will be an extraction shooter (also set in a fictional version of Alaska).
Ubisoft is reportedly switching Far Cry’s Dunia engine with Snowdrop (The Division games). Although a single-player experience, Henderson suggests that Far Cry 7 will be non-linear. He also claims that the game is expected to be released in fall 2025.
As for the extraction shooter, it’ll apparently be released before Far Cry 7 and is targeting a release window of April 2025. However, Ubisoft is no stranger to development delays, so this may change.