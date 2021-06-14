Bethesda has announced that DOOM Eternal‘s next-gen updates will release on June 29th.

On the PlayStation 5, the update will come with a Performance mode that supports 1584p and 120 frames-per-second. On the Xbox Series X, the Performance mode will offer 1800p and 120 FPS. Full breakdown is as follows:

PlayStation 5

Performance Mode: 1584p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

PC

Ray Tracing Mode: Availability and performance depends on a user’s PC hardware.

Xbox Series X

Performance Mode: 1800p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

Xbox Series S

Performance Mode: 1080p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: Not Available

All the aforementioned modes feature dynamic resolution scaling. Bethesda also noted that Performance and Balanced modes will not be available with ray tracing turned on. Additionally, Performance mode requires a 120hz compatible display and Balanced mode requires a 4K compatible display.

Those who own DOOM Eternal on last-gen consoles will receive the update for free. If you currently own the disc version, you must have a disc-based console to claim the upgrade.

DOOM Eternal first released in March 2020 to positive critic and user reviews. The game is also a commercial success, having earned over $450 million in revenue already.

“We want to thank our millions of fans for their enthusiastic support of this amazing title,” Bethesda’s senior vice president of global sales, Ron Seger, said last year. “Despite thousands of retail stores closing, we are pleased so many fans have been able to enjoy DOOM Eternal.”