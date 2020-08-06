Well, it’s not quite Skyrim (yet), but I guess what Todd Howard wants, Todd Howard gets. 2020’s shooty-pewathon DOOM Eternal and the ever-popular The Elder Scrolls Online will make their way to the PlayStation 5. Folks who already own these games on the PS4 will get a free upgrade to the enhanced PS5 version. This deal applies to the Xbox One to Xbox Series X version as well, but we know you’re here for that sweet PS news.

The Elder Scrolls Online and DOOM Eternal are coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5! Players who own or purchase either title on Xbox One or PS4 will be able to upgrade for free to the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions, respectively, when available. https://t.co/Bac1J4Odjh pic.twitter.com/AUJ4HK7jDv — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 6, 2020

“Players who own or purchase either title on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade for free to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions, respectively, when those versions are available. Additionally, our teams are working hard to ensure both titles will support backwards compatibility when the new consoles launch,” Bethesda says, indicating that the next-gen versions will be enhanced beyond simple backwards compatibility of the current-gen versions, which will also be supported next-gen. The move falls in line with what a number of other publishers have been rolling out over the past few months, and certainly more as we slouch closer towards the holidays and the inevitable arrival of the next generation of consoles.

While the DOOM Eternal upgrade is somewhat expected given its recent release, it is a clever move by Bethesda to take its successful MMORPG and place it on the new system as an appetizer for those that are waiting patiently for some kind of news on the next mainline Elder Scrolls game. And much like the plans for Fortnite to be a PS5 launch title, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have an expansive “games as a service” title that players are already invested in on your platform right from the get-go.

Expect those upgraded PS5 versions at some point after the PlayStation 5 launch.

[Source: Bethesda]