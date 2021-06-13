During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Hades was confirmed to be coming to Xbox consoles. Supergiant Games later confirmed the game will also be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 13. Players who purchase the game on PS4 will be able to get a free PS5 upgrade for when they buy a new-gen console.

Hades is a rogue-like dungeon crawler where the immortal Prince of the Underworld must use the weapons of Olympus to break away from the god of the dead. Thanks to the help of characters like Zeus, Athena, and Poseidon, his abilities can be enhanced in many ways that could potentially lead to thousands of different character builds. Relationships can be forged with each of the characters, leading to many unique story events.

Every death will mean starting over again and the Underworld will never be the same despite the guardian bosses remembering you every time. Using the Mirror of Night will allow players to grow permanently stronger and upgrades are permanent too, so each future attempt is more likely to end in success.

The game draws on the developer’s experience from their previous titles. It combines “the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre”, all of which PlayStation players will recognize. The PlayStation 4 version of the game will run at 1080p at 60 fps. The PlayStation 5 version will upgrade to 4K resolution at 60fps. Unfortunately these versions of the game will not support cross-save with PC or Nintendo Switch.

The latest game will be coming to PS4 and PS5 both physically and digitally. Players who purchase the game on PS4 will be able to get a free upgrade to PS5 regardless of whether they buy the game digitally or on disc. Those who purchase the game physically will get a download code for the game’s original soundtrack from Darren Korb, as well as a 32-page full-color character compendium booklet containing artwork from the game. The game will be released on August 13.

[Source: Supergiant Games]