The sheet was officially removed from Battlefield 2042 today with a cinematic reveal trailer to get fans hyped for the long-awaited next game in the Battlefield franchise. Set in the near future, following global collapse due to climate change, Battlefield 2042 imagines a world of no-pats, stateless non-patriated soldiers fighting for a piece of what’s left. A full gameplay reveal is coming on June 13th as part of Microsoft’s E3 press conference, and we’ll also see more details unveiled at EA Play Live on July 22.

Check out the Battlefield 2042 cinematic reveal trailer in 4K:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While we haven’t seen gameplay publicly yet, EA and DICE provided plenty of details on what to expect beyond just the cinematic trailer. Battlefield 2042 will feature up to 128 players on massive battlefields (64 players with reduced map sizes on previous gen consoles), and you’ll have to contend with weather effects while fighting the opposing forces. Yes, this includes tornados and sandstorms and even a rocket taking off. It’s all out warfare with a world narrative told via the game’s always evolving multiplayer mode. There won’t be a traditional campaign as part of Battlefield 2042. Instead it will embrace the seasonal model, giving players a battle pass and four free seasons per year of new content.

DICE hassaid that Battlefield 2042 includes three very distinct multiplayer experiences. The first is All Out Warfare, the next evolution of classic modes like Conquest and Breakthrough. The second is a mode called Hazard Zone, which DICE is adamant is not a battle royale mode. We’ll learn more about this mode at a later date. And finally, the third mode will be revealed at EA Play Live on July 22nd. All DICE has said so far is “the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.”

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions will retail for $59.99 while the new-gen console versions come in at the new AAA premium of $69.99. EA Play subscribers get to try it a week early with a 10-hour trial starting Oct 15, 2021. There will be an open beta later this year, with early access for those who preorder and EA Play subscribers.