Battlefield 2042: Redux Announced, More Season 6 Details

Developer DICE detailed the upcoming Battlefield 2042 Season 6, as well as the introduction of Battlefield 2042: Redux, a new way for players to explore some of the game’s content.

What is Battlefield 2042: Redux?

In a recent developer update, DICE outlined Battlefield 2042: Redux, a new way for players to check out some of their favorite modes and maps of the past beginning on August 29, 2023.

This includes game modes that may have been phased out of the game like Rush Chaos XL, Tactical Conquest, and Breathrough Chaos, as well as refined modes, maps, and different settings changing every week.

During Redux, players will also be able to track progress for rewards to earn as they play. Similar to other past Limited Time Events in seasons, playing games in the Redux playlist will earn Ribbons, which can be used to unlock rewards.

While not every reward has been announced, DICE did say that new cosmetic skins, outfits, charms, and weapon skins would be available to earn by playing.

You can check out a full look at the content calendar for Battlefield 2042: Redux below:

Alongside the reveal of Redux, DICE also touched briefly on the plan for Battlefield 2042 Season 6. According to the developer, Season 6 is in the works and will launch sometime in October. In the video discussing Redux, a brief look at the new map set to arrive in Season 6 was also shared, teasing a “chillingly unique new battleground.”