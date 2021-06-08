Five days ago we got to see a provisional E3 2021 schedule although we were also told things were subject to change. The broadcast schedule has now been updated and finalised, detailing all of the shows players can tune into throughout the four day all-digital show. Capcom has also revealed some of the games we’ll see during its showcase on July 14.
E3 2021 will begin at 10am PT on June 12 and will run until the evening of June 15. The full broadcast schedule can be seen below with all times in PT.
E3 2021 Broadcast Schedule
*All times in Pacific.
Saturday, June 12
- 10 am – Broadcast Pre-Show
- 11 am – Ubisoft Forward Pre-Show
- 12 pm – Ubisoft Forward
- 2 pm – Gearbox E3 Showcase
- 2:45 pm – GamesBeat Session
Sunday, June 13
- 8:45 am – Broadcast Pre-Show
- 9:30 am – 24 Entertainment’s NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- 10 am – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase
- 12:15 pm – SQUARE ENIX
- 2 pm – Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood
- 2:30 pm – PC Gaming Show
- 4 pm – Future Games Show
Monday, June 14
- 8 am – Broadcast Pre-Show
- 9 am – Verizon
- 9:45 am – Intellivision
- 10:15 am – Take-Two Interactive Panel
- 11:10 am – Mythical Games
- 12 pm – Indie Showcase
- 12:30 pm – Freedom Games
- 1 pm – VENN
- 2:30 pm – Capcom
- 3 pm – Razer
Tuesday, June 15
- 8 am – Broadcast Pre-Show
- 9 am – Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live
- 2:25 pm – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
- 3:30 pm – Yooreka Studio
- 3:35 pm – GameSpot Play For All Showcase
- 4:45 pm – Official E3 2021 Awards Show
Ubisoft had already confirmed some big titles appearing during Ubisoft Forward, while Warner Bros. will only be showing Back 4 Blood. Gearbox will be revealing a brand new title rumored to be called Wonderlands, and there are likely to be many more announcements during the show. Capcom has confirmed they will be bringing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village to their show, although whether we’ll see any other announcements during the 30 minute showcase remains to be seen. It’s expected that Resident Evil Village will be DLC expansions for the game, similar to the expansions the last game got.
Geoff Keighley’s separate Summer Game Fest event will begin a couple of days earlier on Thursday, June 10. They’ve promised a reveal of Season Four for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, part of more than 30 game announcements. Koch Media will also have a big announcement of their own.