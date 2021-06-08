Five days ago we got to see a provisional E3 2021 schedule although we were also told things were subject to change. The broadcast schedule has now been updated and finalised, detailing all of the shows players can tune into throughout the four day all-digital show. Capcom has also revealed some of the games we’ll see during its showcase on July 14.

E3 2021 will begin at 10am PT on June 12 and will run until the evening of June 15. The full broadcast schedule can be seen below with all times in PT.

E3 2021 Broadcast Schedule

*All times in Pacific.

Saturday, June 12

10 am – Broadcast Pre-Show

Broadcast Pre-Show 11 am – Ubisoft Forward Pre-Show

Ubisoft Forward Pre-Show 12 pm – Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward 2 pm – Gearbox E3 Showcase

Gearbox E3 Showcase 2:45 pm – GamesBeat Session

Sunday, June 13

8:45 am – Broadcast Pre-Show

Broadcast Pre-Show 9:30 am – 24 Entertainment’s NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

24 Entertainment’s NARAKA: BLADEPOINT 10 am – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 12:15 pm – SQUARE ENIX

SQUARE ENIX 2 pm – Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood

Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood 2:30 pm – PC Gaming Show

– PC Gaming Show 4 pm – Future Games Show

Monday, June 14

8 am – Broadcast Pre-Show

Broadcast Pre-Show 9 am – Verizon

– Verizon 9:45 am – Intellivision

– Intellivision 10:15 am – Take-Two Interactive Panel

– Take-Two Interactive Panel 11:10 am – Mythical Games

– Mythical Games 12 pm – Indie Showcase

– Indie Showcase 12:30 pm – Freedom Games

– Freedom Games 1 pm – VENN

VENN 2:30 pm – Capcom

– Capcom 3 pm – Razer

Tuesday, June 15

8 am – Broadcast Pre-Show

Broadcast Pre-Show 9 am – Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live

– Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live 2:25 pm – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

– BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. 3:30 pm – Yooreka Studio

– Yooreka Studio 3:35 pm – GameSpot Play For All Showcase

– GameSpot Play For All Showcase 4:45 pm – Official E3 2021 Awards Show

Ubisoft had already confirmed some big titles appearing during Ubisoft Forward, while Warner Bros. will only be showing Back 4 Blood. Gearbox will be revealing a brand new title rumored to be called Wonderlands, and there are likely to be many more announcements during the show. Capcom has confirmed they will be bringing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village to their show, although whether we’ll see any other announcements during the 30 minute showcase remains to be seen. It’s expected that Resident Evil Village will be DLC expansions for the game, similar to the expansions the last game got.

Geoff Keighley’s separate Summer Game Fest event will begin a couple of days earlier on Thursday, June 10. They’ve promised a reveal of Season Four for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, part of more than 30 game announcements. Koch Media will also have a big announcement of their own.

