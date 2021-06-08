Publisher 2K games will be announcing a new game in development under Borderlands studio Gearbox Software at the Summer Game Fest kickoff event, likely titled “Wonderlands“. The announcement will happen on June 10, 2021, and information will be available on the teaser website BeChaoticGreat.com. Summer Game Fest organizer Geoff Keighley revealed the announcement via Twitter and shared an 8-second long teaser video that — combined with a few past leaks — near-confirms what the new title will be about.

Prepare for the reveal of a new adventure from @GearboxOfficial and @2K during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on June 10! https://t.co/WMXopnCE4j pic.twitter.com/zb52zmZhKK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 7, 2021

Twitter user @Wario64 also confirmed that the website’s CSS code contains the name “Wonderlands” multiple times. Past leaks from 2K Games have already mentioned the new “Wonderlands” game by name, along with key details about its premise. Namely, the game will be a Borderlands spin-off title revolving around Tiny Tina. The recent leak lined up with previous statements from Take-Two, in which it stated that there would be four “immersive core experiences” in 2021, including one new title from Gearbox.

According to the leak, the game will be similar to past Borderlands games and feature multiple heroes to choose from. Up until now, however, it was unknown whether the announcement would come during E3 2021, or at a later date. However, Gearbox will also be holding a segment at E3 2021 this year in addition to their presentation at the Summer Game Fest kickoff event. The Gearbox E3 Showcase will be held separately on June 12, 2021, starting 2 pm PT/5 pm ET. Chances are we’ll be seeing more information on Wonderlands at that event too.

For now, fans can sign up for new information and newsletters about the upcoming game by signing up at the BeChaoticGreat.com teaser website. The website also has a countdown timer for the reveal of the game, which is set to announce on June 10 at 11 am PT/2 pm ET. For those that wish to watch the event live, you can do so through the Summer Game Fest Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.

[Source: Twitter, Gematsu]