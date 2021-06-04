Publisher 2K Games is going to announce a new Borderlands spin-off title and an XCOM-style Marvel game, among others, according to a Reddit leak corroborated by industry journalists Jason Schreier and Jeff Grubb. Many of these games will reportedly be announced “this year,” which makes reveals at Gearboxes’ E3 2021 panel on June 12, as well as parent company Take-Two’s panel on June 14, highly likely.

A total of four games were leaked via Reddit by user u/swine_flu_greg, who stated that the info came from a trusted source. The source, who they state that they “absolutely trust,” has seen the trailers and promotional materials of the leaked games. Below is a list that includes said titles and a brief description of what they will look like:

Wonderlands – Borderlands spin-off game featuring Tiny Tina, developed under the codename “Daffodil”. A possible finalized title could be Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. It will be similar to mainline Borderlands games with multiple heroes to choose from, with an announcement at E3 2021 expected. The leak lines up with previous statements from Gearbox and Take-Two.

Untitled Firaxis Game – Turn-based action game that the leaker describes as "XCOM with Marvel heroes," with the codename "CODA." Famous actors will be voicing the characters. Firaxis previously developed the XCOM and Civilization series of strategy games.

Untitled Game Codename Volt – Open-world action game that the leaker describes as "Cthulhu meets Saints Row." The game is still unfinished in the reported trailer, and the studio developing the game is currently unknown. Logo is apparently "similar to the Fallout logo." Jeff Grubb confirms that Hangar 13, the studio that developed Mafia 3 and Mafia: Definitive Edition, is developing the game. Back in March 2020, Hangar 13 also posted job listings that indicated it was working on a new IP.

NBA 2k22 – 2K will likely announce the new NBA 2k22 game, and the cover will feature Dirk Nowitzki. May possibly be the cover star for the Legend Edition of the game.

Schreier later confirmed the leak on Twitter, adding to the leak’s credibility. Additionally, Grubb also said that the leak is in fact accurate, and that we will likely see the official announcements during E3 2021. Fans of the above-mentioned studios and game series should keep an eye out for the Gearbox presentation scheduled for June 12, 2021, as well as the Take-Two presentation on June 14, 2021.

