Gearbox Software added much-awaited cross-play support to Borderlands 3 a day ago, and as expected, the update excludes PlayStation platforms amid silence from Sony and 2K Games on the matter.

In late May, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford announced that the studio was ready to add cross-play support to the game, but was asked by the “publisher” to remove the feature from PlayStation. Pitchford didn’t provide any further details, and neither Sony nor 2K Games explained what the issue is.

Although Pitchford’s tweet mentioned that the decision was made by the publisher, it’s worth noting that Sony is the only platform manufacturer that demands compensation to offset potential revenue losses from enabling cross-play. It’s possible that 2K Games didn’t see the deal as financially viable.

The most we’ve heard from Sony is a statement from SIE CEO Jim Ryan, who told Axios that the company “supports and encourages” cross-play. When specifically quizzed about Borderlands 3, Ryan refused to comment and said that this is an ongoing “live business issue with a long-standing partner” and that Sony’s policies are “consistent across all of the publishers.”

“There has never been a better time for you and your friends to experience the shooting and looting mayhem together,” Gearbox announced yesterday, much to the dismay of PlayStation players who flocked to the studio’s tweet to demand an explanation for being left out.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll have an answer anytime soon. However, here’s hoping that Borderlands 3 cross-play support for PlayStation is still being considered and will go live in the near future.