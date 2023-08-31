Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box to Launch with 60% Discount

Gearbox has confirmed the existence of the rumored Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box for PS5 and PS4, announcing it will launch later this week with a 60% discount. In fact, if players already own some of the games within the collection, they can purchase an upgrade for just $30.

What’s in the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box?

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box will include all six games in the Borderlands franchise, as well as all of the DLC released before September 1, 2023. These are:

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Tales from the Borderlands

Borderlands 3

New Tales from the Borderlands

The Pandora’s Box release date is September 1, 2023, meaning players have to wait less than 24 hours to get their hands on the entire collection for PS4 or PS5. The collection will only be available digitally from the PlayStation Store and is usually priced at $149.99. However, the collection will launch with a 60% discount at a price of $59.99 for a limited time. Neither developer Gearbox Software nor publisher 2K mentioned for how long the discount will be available.

Players who already own some of the titles within the compilation will be able to complete their collection for a discounted price. If you own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection on PS4, or Borderlands 3 on PS5 or PS4, there will be a $30 upgrade offer. All players need to do is to start one of those listed games and follow the in-game instructions.

Meanwhile, Gearbox also announced a new Echoes from the Borderlands podcast series that goes into detail about the franchise’s history and legacy. The first episode airs at 5 AM PT on September 1 and will air at the same time every Thursday following. The podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Pandora.