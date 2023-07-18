Mysterious Borderlands Listing Appears on South African Ratings Board

There are currently no announced Borderlands games, but there is something cooking up over in Pandora. A new listing for some kind of entry in the series has popped up online, the title of which directly implies that it will be a Borderlands compilation.

The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box looks to be a bundle

As spotted by Gematsu, The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box showed up on South Africa’s Film and Publication Board, which published its classified films and games for April. While there are a few known games on there like Immortals of Aveum, Crash Team Rumble, and Redfall, there’s also the aforementioned Borderlands compilation. No other details are listed, other than it is a console and PC title.

Neither Gearbox Software nor 2K have revealed what exactly this could be, but it’s clearly some sort of big bundle. It’s possible that it includes all four traditional Borderlands games: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands 3.

The previous Borderlands compilation, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, only had the first three titles, so this would be an opportunity to get the four shooters in one place. It’s unclear if it will also have the fantasy spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands or Tales from the Borderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands, the two narrative adventure titles developed by Telltale Games and Gearbox Software, respectively.

Some Borderlands games are also exiting PlayStation Plus. The Handsome Collection just left Extra on July 18, and Borderlands 3 is one of the games leaving on August 15. It seems natural to take these games off a subscription service if they’re going to be resold in the near future. The Borderlands movie is also scheduled for sometime in 2024, so it would make sense to have something a little newer on physical or digital storefronts somewhere around that time.

There’s already a native PS5 upgrade for Borderlands 3, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and New Tales from the Borderlands, and the PS4 port of The Handsome Collection runs at a 4K at 60 frames per second on PS5. 2014’s Tales from the Borderlands is the only potential Borderlands game that could see some sort of upgrade, granted that this unannounced bundle is anything more than a simple repackaging of existing ports.