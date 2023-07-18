PS Plus Extra & Premium August 2023 Departures Revealed

A new batch of PlayStation Plus arrivals means that another set is leaving. The PS Plus Extra and Premium August 2023 departures have been revealed, and they include games such as Yakuza 0 and Nidhogg.

Here’s what’s leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in August 2023

As noted in one of the categories buried within the PlayStation Store (granted players don’t encounter a glitch that sends them elsewhere), 10 games are leaving Extra and Premium. There’s no specific date on the listings, but they will likely leave on August 15 when the next batch rolls in. These games can be found in the PlayStation Store by going to the PlayStation Plus tab on the PlayStation 5’s dashboard, tabbing over to “Collections,” and scrolling all the way down to the “Last chance to play” section at the bottom. The August 2023 departures include:

Borderlands 3

Nidhogg

DCL Game

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 0

Grip

The Crew 2

8-Bit Armies

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection was one of the July departures, so players won’t have any Borderlands on PlayStation Plus Extra after August 15. And while the earlier Yakuza games are leaving, the later entries are still up for the time being. However, this hints that their days on the service might be numbered. And while Nidhogg is being pushed out, Nidhogg 2 is still on Extra.