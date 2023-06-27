PS Plus Extra & Premium July 2023 Departures Revealed

While many games have just joined PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, a whole other batch, as is the case every month, is about to leave. The PS Plus Extra and Premium July 2023 departures have been revealed and they include games like Stray and Marvel’s Avengers.

Which PS Plus June 2023 Extra and Premium Games Are Worth Playing? PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium received a ton of games in June, which can make it difficult to sift through…

Here’s what’s leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in July 2023

As noted in one of the categories buried within the PlayStation Store, 10 games are leaving Extra and Premium. There’s no specific date on the listings, but they will like leave on July 18 when the next batch rolls in. These games can be found in the PlayStation Store by going to the PlayStation Plus tab on the PlayStation 5’s dashboard, tabbing over to “Collections,” and scrolling all the way down to the “Last chance to play” section at the bottom. The July 2023 departures include:

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Stray

Rogue Stormers

Marvel’s Avengers

Bioshock Remastered

Bioshock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Fluster Cluck

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Stray was the first day-one launch on PlayStation Plus Extra and was a massive success. It was top-played game on Extra during its first 12 months and was the most popular game on the service in 2022.