PS Plus Extra & Premium July 2023 Departures Revealed

PS Plus Extra & Premium July 2023 Departures Revealed

By Michael Leri

While many games have just joined PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, a whole other batch, as is the case every month, is about to leave. The PS Plus Extra and Premium July 2023 departures have been revealed and they include games like Stray and Marvel’s Avengers.

Here’s what’s leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in July 2023

PS Plus Extra & Premium July 2023 Departures Revealed

As noted in one of the categories buried within the PlayStation Store, 10 games are leaving Extra and Premium. There’s no specific date on the listings, but they will like leave on July 18 when the next batch rolls in. These games can be found in the PlayStation Store by going to the PlayStation Plus tab on the PlayStation 5’s dashboard, tabbing over to “Collections,” and scrolling all the way down to the “Last chance to play” section at the bottom. The July 2023 departures include:

  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
  • Stray
  • Rogue Stormers
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Bioshock Remastered
  • Bioshock 2 Remastered
  • Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Fluster Cluck
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut
Buy a $25 PlayStation Store Card

Stray was the first day-one launch on PlayStation Plus Extra and was a massive success. It was top-played game on Extra during its first 12 months and was the most popular game on the service in 2022.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

TRENDING

Related