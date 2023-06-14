PS Plus Extra & Premium June 2023 Lineups Revealed

The higher tiers of PlayStation Plus have just hit their first anniversaries with the announcement of the Extra and Premium June 2023 lineups. They include hits like Far Cry 6, Killzone: Liberation, A Hat in Time, Inscryption, and more. These titles will be available for subscribers starting June 20.

PS Plus Extra & Premium: Are They Worth Subscribing to 1 Year Later? PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium just hit their first anniversary and gave PlayStation players their highly requested version of a…

PS Plus Extra June 2023 games

Sony, strangely, only revealed some of the games on the PlayStation Blog announcement. The PlayStation U.K. Twitter account tweeted out a longer list that will likely also come to other territories. Since the U.S. PlayStation Blog hasn’t corroborated the full list, this article will be updated if there are any mistakes, omissions, or additions, which is often the case.

Far Cry 6 (PS4, PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4, PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4, PS5)

Inscryption (PS4, PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (PS4)

Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator (PS4, PS5)

A Hat in Time (PS4)

Carto (PS4)

Forager (PS4)

Dodgeball Academia (PS4)

The Wild at Heart (PS4)

Redout 2 (PS4, PS5)

Thief (PS4)

MX vs ATV Legends (PS4, PS5)

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay! (PS4, PS5)

My Friend Peppa Pig (PS4, PS5)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (PS4, PS5)

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition (PS4)

Elex 2 (PS4, PS5)

PS Plus Premium June 2023 games

The PS Plus Premium June 2023 lineup naturally isn’t as long. But it does have two PS1 games and one PSP game, the latter of which is Guerrilla Cambridge’s isometric Killzone spin-off. It’s unclear what games will support trophies, but it’s likely that Killzone will be the only one since it’s the only first-party title. Herc’s Adventure also leaked earlier.