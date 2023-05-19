PS Plus Premium PS1 Classic Leaked for June

A PS Plus Premium PS1 Classic game has seemingly leaked on the PlayStation Store ahead of its release next month. Herc’s Adventures will appear on PS4 in June, according to the store listing, and it’s likely a PS5 release won’t be far away.

Herc’s Adventures will be released on June 20, 2023. According to a store listing spotted by PS Deals, the game features a single-player campaign where players assume the role of Hercules, Atlanta, or Jason and take on a range of mythical creatures. There’s also offline split-screen co-op for up to two players.

It’s time to get mythical and kick some Greek monster butt. Try on the super-strength of Hercules, or the lightning speed of Atlanta, or the street smarts of Jason. It’s open season on the one-eyed Cyclops, the multi-headed Hydra, Medusa with the snake hairdo, sword-swinging skeletons, deranged gods, nasty Martians, crazy clowns or other not-so-mythological monstrosities. With your arsenal of arrows, slingshots, swords, houses, sheep, inflatable cows and ray guns it’s up to you to save ancient civilization from massive myth-fortune.

No other PS Plus Extra or Premium games have been leaked for June at the moment. PSP classic Resistance Retribution received a PS4 and PS5 rating back in May 2022, while PSP games Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness and Star Wars Battlefront 2 have both been leaked on the PlayStation Store. A PlayStation Blog has also hinted at the arrival of PS1 classic Dino Crisis and PSP game SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny.

Release dates are tentative for all of these. The rest of the PS Plus Extra and Premium games for June 2023 should be confirmed by Sony in the week up to their release.

The bad news is that there are two PS Plus Premium games due to leave the service on the same day as Herc’s Adventures is released. Red Faction and Red Faction 2 are just two of the 16 games currently known to be leaving the subscription service on June 20.