PlayStation Showcase on Track for May 2024 With First-Party News, Insiders Claim

Insiders have doubled down on their claims that a PlayStation event — seemingly a Showcase — is taking place in May 2024. If rumors are true, Sony has some unannounced exclusives in store for this year, so fans are expecting a chunk of the event to focus on first-party news.

Journalist and insider Jeff Grubb — who first reported that a PlayStation event is coming this month — says that things are still on track at Sony’s end, but it remains to be seen when the company announces a date and time for the May 2024 Showcase.

Separately, insider Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker claimed that while his sources don’t have an anticipated date and time for the PlayStation event, they expect it towards the “latter” half of the month. If true, expect something during the week beginning May 20.

As for whether it’ll be a Showcase or a State of Play, Grubb previously claimed that he believes it’ll be a Showcase. Baker isn’t so sure about either. That said, Sony has yet to reveal the PS5 Pro and has yet to announce a release date for Silent Hill 2 remake alongside the rumored unannounced “smaller” exclusives, so we’re leaning towards a Showcase here as well.

