PS Plus Extra & Premium July 2023 Lineups Revealed

Sony has unveiled the next batch of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games. These PS Plus Extra and Premium lineups for July 2023 include a whole host of genres and will be available for subscribers starting July 18.

PS Plus Extra July 2023 games

It Takes Two is one of the higher profile releases. This cooperative title was applauded back in 2021 for its unique gameplay. While this version can only be downloaded and not streamed, it still comes with a free pass for one other person, meaning those who don’t own the game still play it with a friend who does have it. However, that free version doesn’t come with trophies.

Sniper Elite 5 is one of the newer games and it came out in 2022. This hub-based stealth title that was clearly inspired by Metal Gear Solid V is still receiving DLC and updates, too. Undertale is one of the older entries, but it is also one of the most acclaimed ones. This subversive RPG was beloved for its unique narrative, gameplay, and writing. The full PS Plus Extra July 2023 lineup is:

It Takes Two (PS4, PS5)

Sniper Elite 5 (PS4, PS5)

Snowrunner (PS4, PS5)

World War Z (PS4, PS5)

The Ascent (PS4, PS5)

Undertale (PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4)

Dysmantle (PS4, PS5)

Circus Electrique (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (PS4, PS5)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

PS Plus Premium July 2023 games

The Premium list is obviously shorter, as is always the case. But there’s at least somewhat of a theme since it has the first two PS1 Twisted Metal games. This is undoubtedly meant to tie into the upcoming Peacock series, which kicks off on July 27. Gravity Crash Portable is the lone PSP game (and is another PSP title that also has versions on other PlayStation systems). Given how these three games are first-party Sony titles, they’ll all likely have trophy support.