Twisted Metal Trailer Previews Peacock Series

The Last of Us isn’t Sony’s only video game-based series releasing in 2023. Twisted Metal is set to debut on July 27, and Peacock has dropped another trailer all about the post-apocalyptic comedy.

The latest Twisted Metal trailer shows more of the cast

This explicit trailer is a little longer than the divisive clip from Summer Game Fest and also features more than one scene. This trailer gives a look at the characters portrayed by Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, and Thomas Haden Church, as well as more Sweet Tooth, who is being played by both Samoa Joe and Will Arnett, and Anthony Mackie’s John Doe.

Sony is also said to be working on a Twisted Metal game. It has yet to be announced, but reports have pointed to Firesprite being the team behind it.

The show is coming from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who will also be executive producing. It was written by Cobra Kai scribe Michael Jonathan Smith, who also served as an EP. Other executive producers include PlayStation Studios’ Hermen Hulst, Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions, Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire, Electric Avenue’s Will Arnett and Marc Forman, and Peter Principato of Artists First. Bad Trip director Kitao Sakurai is also executive producing and directing a couple episodes.