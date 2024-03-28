Borderlands Developer Gearbox Acquired by Take-Two Interactive

Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment has been acquired by none other than Take-Two Interactive in a $460 million deal. The companies have enjoyed a long-standing relationship predating Gearbox’s acquisition by Embracer Group, with Take-Two’s 2K label publishing the Borderlands series.

Take-Two wants to ‘deepen its successful relationship’ with Borderlands dev Gearbox

In a press release that comes six months after Gearbox’s sale was first rumored, Take-Two said that it hopes the transaction will “deepen its successful relationship” with Gearbox. With this sale, Take-Two now officially owns the following IPs: Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Homeworld, Risk of Rain, Brothers in Arms, and Duke Nukem.

The press release confirmed that Gearbox has six “key interactive entertainment projects” in development, one of which is a new IP and the other two are from Borderlands and Homeworld franchises.

“Our acquisition of Gearbox is an exciting moment for Take-Two and will strengthen our industry-leading creative talent and portfolio of owned intellectual property, including the iconic Borderlands franchise,” said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. “Joining forces with Take-Two Interactive and 2K will help Gearbox ascend to our next level,” added Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford.

Embracer Group has also sold Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic dev Saber Interactive amidst financial turmoil.