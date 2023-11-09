GTA 6 Development ‘Completely Protected’ From Voice Actors Strike, Says Take-Two

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has said that GTA 6 development and release is “completely protected” from a potential voice actors’ strike. Labor union SAG-AFTRA recently voted for strike authorization if talks with video game companies fall through. Negotiations are ongoing.

GTA 6 publisher “greatly” values its talent

In a recent earnings call, investors quizzed Take-Two about a potential strike in case video game companies and SAG-AFTRA failed to reach a deal, with a particular emphasis on GTA 6’s development. In response, Zelnick expressed hope that the parties will come to an amicable solution and said that Take-Two “greatly” values its talent, but its development activities won’t be impacted if a strike does happen.

“We value excellent labor relations and we’re looking forward to reaching an agreement that serves everyone well,” Zelnick said (transcript via SeekingAlpha). “I’ve been involved with labor negotiations in every entertainment industry there is in my career. They’ve always worked out just fine. In the event that they don’t work out just fine now, we are completely protected.”

Insomniac Games is one of the game companies that SAG-AFTRA is negotiating with, resulting in speculations of Marvel’s Wolverine possibly facing development delay if the union calls for a strike.