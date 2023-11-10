Lego 2K Goal Listing Appears on PlayStation Store

The rumored Lego 2K Goal video game recently popped up on the PlayStation Store briefly before being taken down.

The premature listing saw the game and its box art appear on PlayStation Store website overnight, before being quickly pulled down. The Take-Two Interactive published title was listed as featuring 1-4 player support, while nothing else was mentioned.

LEGO 2K Goooal! Page showing up on official PlayStation store! https://t.co/gaQQKOpW8m pic.twitter.com/5CTUNSyBhh — The LEGO Videogame Museum (@LEGOGameMuseum) November 8, 2023

What do we know about Lego 2K Goal?

Information about Lego 2K Goal first popped up when the game’s listing was first spotted by Gematsu, corroborates a February 2022 report by VGC in which the outlet claimed that 2K obtained the Lego license for several sports games. The games are reportedly being developed by Take-Two Interactive’s Visual Concepts in collaboration with UK’s Sumo Digital.

According to VGC’s report, 2K’s Lego sports games include a racing game (since released as Lego 2K Drive) and a soccer/football game, which the rating board has now confirmed as 2K Goal. Interestingly, VGC’s sources said that 2K Goal was meant to coincide with last year’s FIFA world cup, and would have been followed by 2K Drive. However, it looks like an internal delay led to the racing game releasing before 2K Goal.