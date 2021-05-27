One of the most requested features for Borderlands 3 players is to be able to play the game with friends and family on other platforms. Developer Gearbox has been preparing an update that will allow players to do just that. The only problem is that they’ve had to remove the functionality from the PlayStation update, so crossplay will only be available between Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed the news on Twitter, stating an update for the game was on its way and would enable full crossplay support on all platforms. However, publisher 2K Games required the developer to remove crossplay support in the update for PlayStation consoles. While PS5 and PS4 players will continue to be able to play together, they won’t be able to play the game with anybody on PC or another type of console.

Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

Crossplay functionality has been widely available to developers on PlayStation consoles since 2019 after an initial beta phase that included select titles such as Fortnite and Rocket League. However, documents leaked during the Epic v.s Apple court battle revealed Sony charges publishers if PlayStation’s gameplay share drops too low in accordance with a cross-platform revenue share policy. It is unclear whether this is the reason why 2K Games has decided they wanted crossplay functionality removed from the PlayStation versions of Borderlands 3 or if it was for another reason entirely.

Borderlands 3 is 2K’s fastest selling title and had sold approximately 13 million units according to figures released last month. Those wanting to try out the game can do so through PlayStation Now as the game is available through the service until September 29. Away from gaming, the Borderlands movie is currently being filmed and follows a story independent of the four games. It does feature a large cast of familiar characters, including Lilith, Claptrap, Tannis, Roland, Krieg the Psycho, Tiny Tina, Krom, and Deukalian Atlas. There will also be a couple of new characters, such as General Knoxx’s daughter Commander Knoxx.

