Take-Two Interactive just released their financial results and they’ve updated the sales figures for many of their franchises. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has now sold 345 million units between its many games, while the Red Dead Redemption franchise has now shifted 60 million copies. There’s also new figures for some of their other major franchises, including BioShock, Borderlands, and NBA 2K.

Many Grand Theft Auto games have been released over the years, the latest of which is Grand Theft Auto V. This title alone has sold more than 145 million copies over its lifetime and is the best selling game of the decade in the US for both number of units sold and dollar sales. GTA V became the fastest entertainment release to ever reach $1 billion in sales and has definitely made a healthy contribution to the franchise’s total of 345 million units sold. This looks set to grow even further later this year with the release of the PS5 version of the game and the standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Meanwhile, the Red Dead Redemption franchise has shifted nearly 60 million units between the two games and the standalone version of Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the biggest contributor to that total, selling over 37 million units on its own. It’s the second biggest title to be released in the US in the last three years in terms of dollar sales. Red Dead Online continues to receive updates with more races due to arrive next week and a bigger summer update scheduled to add more missions.

The Borderlands franchise has now sold around 70 million units between the handful of games. Of those titles, Borderlands 2 has sold over 25 million units and is 2K’s best selling title. It’s sequel, Borderlands 3, has sold around 13 million units and became 2K’s fastest selling title. Despite rumors of Borderlands 4, it seems next release in the franchise will be the Borderlands movie instead. Developer Gearbox does have a new franchise in development, though, with its first title due to be released before the end of March 2022.

Over franchises to hit notable milestones include BioShock with over 37 million units and Sid Meier’s Civilization with over 57 million units. In terms of individual titles, The Outer Worlds has now reached 3 million units sold thanks to the recent release of the Murder on Eridanos DLC, as reported by @DomsPlaying on Twitter. Developer Panache Digital was also extremely happy to reveal their title Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey has reached 1 million sales; they even released a trailer thanking the community.

The company’s sports titles rounded out the report. The NBA 2K franchise has now sold over 111 million units, Unsurprisingly given the more recent delay and reworking of the NBA Live franchise, it is the best selling basketball simulation property in the US in terms of units and dollar sales. Finally, PGA Tour 2K21 sold over 2 million units and was the fastest selling golf game for the last ten years in terms of units.

[Source: Take-Two Interactive via Twitter]