Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online will be coming to PlayStation 5 on November 11. Until then, those currently playing GTA Online on PlayStation 4 will get “special benefits” they can use in the enhanced version when it arrives. PlayStation Plus players will also get a GTA$ bonus every month until the PS5 version launches, and GTA Online will be free on PS5 for three months following launch.

Revealed a year ago, the PlayStation 5 version of GTA V will include “new features and more.” Rockstar hasn’t really detailed these new features, nor have they revealed the “special benefits” to be added to GTA Online through the game’s summer updates. What they have said is PlayStation Plus members can continue to grab an extra GTA$1,000,000 every month until GTA Online releases on PS5 on November 11. The stand-alone multiplayer experience will be free for PS5 players until February 2022.

GTA Online will be introducing plenty of new content with the summer updates. There will be a renewed emphasis on “car culture” with a new underground car meet allowing players to get together and show off their vehicles away from the police and gangs looking to create trouble. New race types will improve the local racing scene and an increased demand for stolen vehicles will pit crews against each other as they try to find everything on the hot list.

Before then, eight new stunt races will be added to the GTA Online Stunt Series on May 27. Meanwhile, Deadline mode will get seven new arenas in which to use their Shotaro bike and its explosive light trail. Away from vehicles, Survival mode will move into more locations across Los Santos and Blaine County. Finally, the game will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, although exactly how they’re planning on doing this will be revealed in the future.

Until the latest version releases, players can use the PS4 version of the game on PS5 through backwards compatibility. Take-Two recently revealed the game has managed to sell over 140 million copies across its many platforms and it seems that figure is only set to grow even further when the latest version is released in November.

[Source: Rockstar Games]