GTA 6 Release Date Window Narrowed Down

Publisher Take-Two Interactive has narrowed down the GTA 6 release date window to fall 2025. While rumors meant that many were hoping Grand Theft Auto 6 would be released earlier in the year, Rockstar seems to be taking its time so that the game meets the “high-quality expectations” of its parent company.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 release date has been rumored and speculated even before Rockstar confirmed they were working on the game. Microsoft said they expected the game to be released in 2024, while cryptic comments from Take Two about “several groundbreaking titles” seemingly placed the release date sometime between April 2024 and March 2025.

When Rockstar announced a 2025 release date window for Grand Theft Auto 6, the previous rumors meant many took this to mean the game would be released between January and March 2025. However, this was never confirmed by either company, therefore Take-Two’s new release date window of “Fall of Calendar 2025” is merely narrowing down the official window rather than delaying the game.

Take-Two also revealed release date windows for all of its announced games so far. NBA 2K25, WWE 2K25, and Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game are all due to be released this fiscal year, so before the end of March 2025. There is also Judas from Ghost Story Games and Project Bloom from Game Freak; both of these are due to be released before the end of March 2027.

The development pipeline slide also revealed a large number of games that are still to be announced. These include 17 “immersive core” games and 5 “new iterations of previously released titles.” One of those immersive core games is set to be revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024. The “next iteration in one of 2K’s biggest and most beloved franchises” is rumored to be a reveal of either the new Mafia game or the new BioShock game.