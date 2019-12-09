This console generation has come and gone without a new entry in the acclaimed BioShock series from 2K Games. The publisher is looking to change that for next-generation, however. 2K has opened a new studio, Cloud Chamber, based out of two separate locations–Novato, California and Montréal, Québec. With Cloud Chamber comes the development of a new BioShock installment, one that will be in production for “the next several years.”

Check out Cloud Chamber’s official logo in the image below:

Since the project is in the early stages of development, neither 2K nor Cloud Chamber has anything specific to tease just yet. Therefore, details about the story, setting, and so on are likely to remain under wraps for quite some time. A couple of things are clear, though, based on a statement from 2K’s President, David Ismailer. Narrative will remain integral to whatever the next BioShock entails; the same is true of the franchise’s first-person shooter gameplay.

Industry veteran Kelley Gilmore, who’s shipped more than 40 games, is assuming the role of Cloud Chamber’s Global Head of Studio. This makes Gilmore the first woman in 2K history to “launch and lead” one of the publisher’s development studios. She isn’t a stranger to 2K, either. Gilmore spent about two decades at Firaxis Games, working on projects such as Sid Meier’s Civilization and XCOM.

This news seems to finally answer a few questions about the myriad rumors surrounding BioShock’s future. The most notable report hit the web in April 2018, claiming the studio had been operating in secret for quite some time. A Twitter post from Kotaku’s Jason Schreier addresses this very report. See the journalist’s tweet below:

It’s so funny when a company announces a new studio as if it hasn’t been operating for the past two years https://t.co/etRpNynI6R — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 9, 2019

Does this mean there’s also some truth to the speculation that the next BioShock may feature live-service elements? For now, it seems all we can do is wait and see.

[Source: Take-Two Interactive]