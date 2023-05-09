Project Bloom Art Announces Pokémon Developer Game Freak’s New Game

Video game publisher Private Division and developer Game Freak unveiled Project Bloom art on Tuesday, revealing a new game that the companies are working on in partnership.

What is Project Bloom?

The new game, codenamed Project Bloom as of now, is shrouded in mystery and has no official release information as of now. However, Private Division did note that it is expected to launch during Take-Two’s (the parent company of Private Division) Fiscal Year 2026, meaning it’s a ways away.

To celebrate the news, a single piece of artwork for the upcoming game was revealed. That picture depicts a samurai-looking character standing in the middle of a stream in a large forest, surrounded by glowing sprites.

Check out the new Project Bloom art below:

Game Freak is best known for its extensive work on the Pokémon series, having developed every mainline Pokémon game in the series. However, they have developed a handful of games outside of the world of Pokémon, including 2012’s rhythm platformer HarmoKnight, 2017’s puzzle platformer Giga Wrecker, and 2019’s role-playing game Little Town Hero. In a statement on the game, Game Freak director Kota Furushima called this game “bold and tonally different” than anything they’ve done before.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” said Furushima. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.”

“Over the past three decades, you’d be hard-pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak,” said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division. “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential, and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.”