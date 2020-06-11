Grand Theft Auto V originally released in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Not too long there after, it transitioned to PS4 and Xbox One. Now Rockstar’s best-selling title is set to leap to a third generation. Sometime in 2021 enhanced versions of GTA V and GTA Online will roll out on the PlayStation 5.

See the trailer in the video linked below:

This was revealed during Sony’s PS5 event. What’s more, all PS5 owners will gain free access to Grand Theft Auto Online for three months after the title’s launch, as noted in the YouTube trailer’s description. It’s unclear whether a certain deal will allow previous owners of the title to download the full game with no extra charge.

Such news likely comes as quite the surprise to some, given word that Rockstar is hard at work on Grand Theft Auto 6. No doubt the developer and its parent company Take-Two Interactive are trying to ensure GTA Online is not left in the dust. Should that prove to be the case, it’ll be interesting to see if Red Dead Redemption 2 and RDR Online receive a similar reveal down the line.

In addition, starting today all PS Plus members on PS4 will have $1 million deposited into their in-game Maze Bank account. These deposits will take place each month from now until GTA Online’s PS5 launch.

At last count earlier this year, Grand Theft Auto V had crossed a behemoth 130 million copies sold. That number is sure to continue climbing as this console generation winds down. Its appearance on next-gen is bound to offer quite the boost, too.