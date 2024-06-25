Resident Evil 2 Remake Developers Celebrate Game Being the Franchise King

Capcom Development Studio 1 has celebrated the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake belatedly after it became the best-selling game in the series.

The developers were unable to celebrate Resident Evil 2 remake passing the 10 million milestone in 2022. However, recent financial reports revealed that the game has edged ahead of Resident Evil 7 and hit a whopping 13.9 million copies sold as of March 2024.

Resident Evil 2 remake devs hold belated celebration

”Resident Evil RE:2 surpassed 10 million copies sold in July 2022, and is currently the highest-selling game in the series, having sold over 13.9 million copies!

At the time, we were staying at home, so we weren’t able to celebrate, but we were finally able to do so ?

The positive feedback from everyone who has played the game is encouraging to all of our staff!”

The franchise revival that began with Resident Evil 7 has seen a real shift in the best-sellers list. Resident Evil 5 and 6 were the top sellers for some time, but since 2017, Resident Evil 7, 2 remake, and Village have all come into the converstation. Resident Evil 3 and 4 remakes are also not too far behind, with 8.7 and 7 million units sold, respectively.

The sales of the remake dwarf that of the original. The 1998 title has sold just under 5 million copies to date.