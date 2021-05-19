Take-Two Interactive has said that it plans to release four “immersive core experiences” from “proven and new franchises” in fiscal 2022, which ends on March 31st, 2022.

President Karl Slatoff said during an earnings call that this slate will include “two releases from new franchises and two titles from existing franchises.” Unfortunately, from the sound of things, none of the four core experiences include Grand Theft Auto 6. However, fans can expect a new Gearbox Software franchise during the year.

“2K will also introduce two releases from new franchises this year including one from Gearbox,” Slatoff revealed.

As for the remaining three core experiences, it seems that one of them will be a WWE game and one will be a new NBA 2K game. Take-Two separately confirmed to IGN that it doesn’t count its delayed return to the NFL franchise as one of the four games, which means that two major titles remain under wraps.

Elsewhere during the earnings call, Take-Two confirmed the obvious: GTA V and GTA Online continue to make money for the company.

“Once again, Rockstar Games’ iconic Grand Theft Auto series exceeded our expectations, expanded its audience and set new benchmarks in fiscal 2021,” said CEO Strauss Zelnick. “Driven by an array of new free content updates and sustained interest in last holidays Cayo Perico Heist, Grand Theft Auto Online benefited from strong engagement trends during the fourth quarter, including a record number of active players and the second highest quarter of recurrent consumer spending on record.”

GTA V will release on the PS5 in November.

