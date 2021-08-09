The rumored unannounced Marvel XCOM game will reportedly not feature any existing superheroes from the franchise and will focus primarily on player-created superheroes. According to GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, 2K Games will likely consider the game a new property rather than an existing franchise because of this.

Earlier this month, 2K teased that it would be announcing a “new franchise” in addition to a few existing franchises that many speculate to be a Bully rerelease or an older Grand Theft Auto title. Grubb claims that the new franchise is actually an upcoming XCOM-like video game being developed by Firaxis, originally leaked back in June. Additionally, the leak mentions that the game will feature “famous actors” voicing characters.

However, if what Grubb states is true, then we likely won’t be seeing “any existing MCU characters at all,” though it potentially leaves the door open for lesser known faces to at least make some kinds of cameos. “This is not going to pick up any existing franchise in the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], it’s not even going to be existing characters,” Grubb said in a recent live stream. “So it’s not going to have any existing MCU characters, but it should take place in the wider universe.”

Similar to the XCOM series, the game will reportedly feature a customizable squad of superhero characters. In addition to this, the game will focus on the “supernatural elements of the Marvel universe” though what exactly that will entail is still up in the air. But because the game is not taking place in any “existing lineage of franchises,” neither in XCOM nor Marvel, Grubb speculates that 2K Games “might consider [the game] a new property.”

As with all rumors and leaks, take this information with a grain of salt (at least until 2K Games officially announces the title later this month, perhaps at gamescom Opening Night Live). In the meantime, we’ll keep readers up to date if there are any developments.

[Source: VGC]