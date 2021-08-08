Take-Two Interactive has three unannounced remasters/remakes in the works, according to a slide in the publisher’s Q1 2022 financial presentation.

The slide in question is titled ‘Pipeline Details’ and lists the company’s current development projects as of May 18, 2021. As previously reported, Take-Two has one unannounced 2K title that it’ll reveal in due course. In addition to this, it has six “new iterations of previously released titles” in development. Three of them have already been announced: Grand Theft Auto V for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Grand Theft Auto Online‘s standalone version, and Kerbal Space Program for the new consoles. The remaining three are still under wraps.

Take-Two has plenty of hit, beloved franchises in its portfolio. There have been rumors over the years that a Bully release (or re-release, in this case) is on the cards. Others have speculated that Take-Two will re-release older GTA titles or attempt to revive its Max Payne series.

“Our approach has always been to allow our labels to determine when projects are ready to bring to market to ensure the best quality and overall experience for players,” CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a recent earnings call. “We’re excited about our pipeline and the impact our new releases will have on our business and financial profile in the years to come. We believe that we’ll achieve sequential growth in fiscal 2023 and establish new record levels of operating results over the next few years.”

It looks like it’ll be a while before we hear something. We’ll keep our readers posted.

[Source: ResetEra]