GTA6 Speculation Runs Rampant After Rumored Voice Actor’s Comments

More and more about the potential Grand Theft Auto 6 continues to be hinted at. Recently, actor Bryan Zampella may have teased more about the upcoming game.

During a recent Instagram live session (via Gamevro), Zampella — who is rumored to be playing one of the main characters in the upcoming game — could be seen wearing a shirt very reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City main character Tommy Vercetti.

In a conversation with Joseph L. Rubino (who has worked with Rockstar in the past as a senior camera artist and currently works as head of cinematics and storytelling at NetEase Games), Zampella also continued to reference Florida and hanging out at various clubs as part of “missions” that he was on. The actor also mentioned that he will be around the gaming community for a long time, and that they are now part of a “crew.”

So the alleged GTA 6 actor mr zampella AKA “Jason” did a IG live with joey rubs who has worked with rockstar games in the past, both hinted at GTA 6 as much as they could, talking about Miami, Florida, cars, stars and night clubs etc #GTA6 ITS HIM! pic.twitter.com/qrKyruBUKR — KYE ? (@kyetweets) June 16, 2023

Zampella continued to reference the world of Grand Theft Auto, noting that he couldn’t talk much about what was happening in the future, but that he will be able to open up more “in the next few weeks.”

Due to the mysterious nature of Grand Theft Auto 6, fans are skeptical on whether or not Zampella is actually hinting at future news for the highly anticipated game, or simply using the moment to get some extra attention his way.

What do we know about Grand Theft Auto 6?

Previously, publisher Take-Two Interactive hinted that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be coming out at some point in 2024. In a statement accompanying Take-Two’s yearly earnings, the company shared projections stretching out into the fiscal year of 2025, which hinted that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release window could be sometime in 2024 at the earliest.

Included in those projections are estimates for “several groundbreaking titles” that will help the company achieve “over $8 billion in net bookings” in the fiscal year of 2025.

“Looking ahead, Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our Company,” the statement reads (via IGN). “For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success. In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

While there’s no specific mention of a new Grand Theft Auto title, the projected earnings of over $8 billion suggest that some significant title would have to be coming out at some point in 2024 for the company to reach that much in the fiscal year of 2025.