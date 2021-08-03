Take-Two Interactive is one of the first publishers to reveal their financial results for the previous quarter of the year. While they revealed lower sales compared to this time last year and updated the sales figures for many of their franchises, they also revealed the games they’ve got coming up over the next financial year. As well as the titles we already know about, the publishing house revealed they’ll be announcing a new franchise later this month.

The publisher is looking to focus on “delivering the strongest pipeline in our company’s history over the next few years, including releases from new and existing franchises.” These include core console titles like Grand Theft Auto, mid-range titles like WWE Battlegrounds, ports, remasters, and mobile titles. As well as the nine known titles that have already been announced, there will be additional games to be revealed throughout the year. One of those is “another exciting new franchise” from 2K that will be revealed later this month and is due to be released at some point before the end of March 2022. No other details were provided.

Releases for this year will begin with Hades for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 13. This will be followed by NBA 2K22 for PS4 and PS5 on September 10. The only other games with a definite release date are then Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced for PS5 and the standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online that are both due to be released on November 11.

There are several titles with less specific release windows too. Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition will release this fall for PS5. OlliOlli World will follow in the winter period for PS4 and PS5. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was scheduled to be released early in 2022 for PS4 and PS5 and the publisher has now narrowed this down to some point between January and the end of March 2022. Concluding the year of releases is WWE 2K22, which could be released anytime between now and the end of March 2022. The final title we already know about is Kerbal Space Program 2, although this won’t be released until fiscal year 2023.

