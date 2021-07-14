NBA 2K22 will feature a female basketball player on the cover for the first time in the franchise’s history. This WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition will be available alongside the standard edition, digital cross-gen bundle, and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition. All of the covers will be designed by Charly Palmer, known for his Civil Rights series of paintings and compositions titled “America Must Change”.

The WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition will feature six-time WNBA All Star and WNBA Champion Candace Parker of Chicago Sky. Featuring a female player on the cover for the first time is to reflect the “ongoing initiatives to feature women prominently in the game”. The WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition will feature the same content as the standard edition of the game and will be available for purchase from GameStop and EB Games. Alternatively, Japanese players will be able to get a special version of the standard edition too, this time featuring Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura, the first Japanese player to reach the NBA Playoffs.

NBA 2K22‘s standard edition will feature two-time NBA All-Star Luka Dončić on the cover. The Dallas Mavericks player will also appear on the cover of the digital-only cross-gen bundle that will allow players access to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. Both will come with an NBA 2K22 Luka Dončić Theme for PS4. The standard edition will cost $59.99 on PS4 and $69.99 on PS5, with the cross-gen bundle at $79.99.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will feature three NBA legends on the cover: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant. For the price of $99.99, this edition will include a copy of the game for both PS5 and PS4 and the following extras:

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Theme

100K VC

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

While 2K didn’t reveal any details about any of the NBA 2K22′s features, news on this is promised for “the coming weeks”. This will include details on the soundtrack and live service updates. If you’re still tempted to pre-order the game, you’ll get the following bonuses for pre-ordering through the PlayStation Store:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

2 additional MyTEAM Promo Packs

NBA 2K22 releases on September 10.

[Source: 2K]