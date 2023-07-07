NBA 2K24 Crossplay Confirmed, Mamba Moments Revealed

After years of fans hoping for it, 2K has confirmed that NBA 2K24 crossplay is confirmed, and will be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game when it launches on September 8, 2023.

What else do we know about NBA 2K24?

Unfortunately, there will be no crossplay for fans who plan to play the game on older consoles. While NBA 2K24 will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, it will do so with fewer features than the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Alongside the crossplay news, it was also revealed that there will once again be various editions of the game will include, as well as a celebration of Kobe Bryant — the cover athlete for two editions of the game — via “Mamba Moments.”

As is the case every year, NBA 2K24 will once again include a handful of different editions of the game, including the base game, a “Black Mamba Edition” that will cost $99.99, and a 25th Anniversary Edition of the game that will retail for $149.99 and include a variety of in-game content for the MyTeam and MyCareer modes as well as a free year subscription to NBA’s League Pass streaming service, which allows players to watch any game during the regular season.

A physical only WNBA edition of the game will also be made available at GameStop, with the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu gracing the cover.

2K will also be celebrating the late Kobe Bryant beyond putting him on the cover. Similar to the Jordan moments that appeared in the game last year and in NBA 2K11, NBA 2K24 will include “Mamba Moments,” which will have players recreating some of Bryant’s most iconic moments. A statement on the game (via Polygon) also revealed that NBA 2K24 will include something called ProPlay, which “directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay.” More information on that is set to come in the future, though.