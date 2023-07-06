NBA 2K24 Cover Honors Late Legend Kobe Bryant

NBA Hall of Famer and legend Kobe Bryant will once again grace the cover of the NBA 2K video game franchise, with 2K announcing Bryant will be the NBA 2K24 cover athlete.

The late NBA icon will appear on the game’s cover for the fourth time, and the second time posthumously. Previously, Bryant appeared on the cover of NBA 2K10, as well as the special edition covers of NBA 2K17 and NBA 2K21.

Bryant will appear on two covers of NBA 2K24

2K announced the move in a tweet, confirming that two editions of the game — the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition — would be available, as well as sharing a look at the covers.

The decision to include Bryant on the cover is likely due to Bryant wearing the number 24 for most of his career, which would match this year’s entry. Last year, Michael Jordan (who wore number 23 for most of his career) was also featured on a cover of NBA 2K23.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts, the game’s developer, said in a statement. “While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay.”

Whether or not more covers of NBA 2K24 will be revealed is unknown as of now, since nothing else has been shown regarding NBA 2K24 yet. However, 2K has said that pre-orders for the game will begin tomorrow, so it’s likely more information is coming soon.