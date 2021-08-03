Take-Two Interactive is the latest company to release its financial report for the previous quarter of the year. Many of its franchises have received updated sales figures, including the Grand Theft Auto franchise that has now sold over 350 million units across its many games. There are also new figures for some of its other major franchises, including The Outer Worlds, BioShock, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and NBA 2K.

Grand Theft Auto V continues to fly the flag for the GTA franchise and the game has now shipped more than 150 million units between digital sales and those sent to retailers. The GTA franchise as a whole has shipped more than 350 million units. The success has continued thanks to constant updates for Grand Theft Auto Online. The latest update that introduced Los Santos Tuners set a new record for the largest number of players on day of release and throughout the opening week. Overall the online part of the game increased its audience size by 72% and saw a 77% increase in new players. This is only set to continue when GTA V is released for PS5 on November 11, the same day a standalone version of GTA Online will also be released.

Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold more than 38 million units and the standalone version of Red Dead Online continues to be successful. Between them, they helped the audience size to grow by 26%. The recent release of the Blood Money update helped to add a significant number of new players and also broke records for the largest number of players on day of release for any update in the franchise’s history. The franchise as a whole has stayed strong at nearly 60 million units sold.

Borderlands franchise sales are now around 71 million units. Take-Two confirmed the next game in the franchise, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is set to be released at some point between January and March 2022. The NBA 2K franchise also continues to be successful, selling over 112 million units. Between its console and mobile titles, there are more than 2.7 million people playing the NBA 2K games on a daily basis. The latest title, NBA 2K21, has seen almost a 30% increase in returning players. NBA 2K22 releases on September 10 and hopes to continue this success.

Finally, other franchises to hit notable milestones include BioShock with over 38 million units and Sid Meier’s Civilization with over 58 million units. In terms of individual titles, The Outer Worlds reached 4 million units sold thanks to the release of the Murder on Eridanos DLC, while Kerbal Space Program has now sold more than 5 million copies.

[Source: Take-Two Interative (1, 2), Seeking Alpha)