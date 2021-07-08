A new Blood Money update is coming to Red Dead Online, and will add a new type of work known as Crimes as well as collectibles known as Capitale. Collecting Capitale will eventually unlock new Opportunity missions through Guido Martelli, where the crime boss will task players will stealing one of the Three Jewels of the West. Rockstar has also added a new Quick Draw Club pass, which will award players with Dutch’s outfit upon purchase. The new update will be available starting July 13, 2021.

In the new update, players will work for Guido Martelli: the right-hand man of Lemoyne’s kingpin Angelo Bronte. The mob boss tasks players with stealing back Capitale, a type of currency that criminal organizations use to hide their business dealings from tax collectors. Capitale can be collected by participating in Crimes: a new type of job that ranges from simple holdups to more difficult work such as kidnappings and “multi-stage robberies”, many of which are featured in the recently-released Blood Money trailer.

After collecting a certain amount of Capitale, players will then unlock special Opportunity missions which can be completed in a variety of ways. Doing so will net players with one of the Three Jewels of the West. While the first will be available starting July 13, Rockstar will add the two others at a later date.

Additionally, the new Quick Draw Club passes come in a series of four “rapid-fire passes” which will release over several months. Purchasing each pass provides players with perks and rewards, and will cost 25 gold bars. But don’t worry: each pass will reward players with the required gold bars as they complete the pass’ ranks, meaning you’ll only need to buy one. Players who complete all four will also net the upcoming Halloween Pass for free.

Finally, Rockstar is also bringing back previous pass cosmetics, including Marston’s outfit and many others from the Van der Linde Gang. Skill and Satchel Pamphlets from the previous Outlaw Pass are also making a comeback and will be available through the Fence’s general sale.

You can check out the official Red Dead Online Blood Money trailer below:

[Source: Rockstar Games]