Sidescrolling skateboarding sensation OlliOlli and its sequel are some of the most beloved indie games out there. The single-life instant-retry mechanics are unique and relatively simple, but a broad range of challenges will test even the most skilled of players. OlliOlli World takes that concept to the next level with a whole new visual aesthetic that lends itself to even more unique gameplay mechanics; a significant and meaningful evolution of the series. Take a look at the announcement trailer.

OlliOlli World Announcement Trailer

With a whole new art style that evokes the weirdness of cartoons like Adventure Time, OlliOlli World is much more than the flat pixel art of the past games. “Our game is like some sort of neon candy dream,” the trailer says. “It’s something that should make people grin when they see it.” Developer Roll7 wants players to get lost in the bizarre skate utopia known as Radland, filled with fascinating visual displays and weird creatures and characters. And it still retains that classic OlliOlli gameplay too.

Roll7 says OlliOlli World is a game about flow, taking the tools and techniques you are given and combining them into something that is a unique expression of the player. You’ll be able to customize your character’s looks, tricks, and style before heading out into this bright world and exploring its multiple paths, challenges, and secrets. Radland will be backed by a selection of IDM and Electronica music tracks to accent the visuals and the gameplay.

Similar to past games in the OlliOlli series, OlliOlli World will be both welcoming to newcomers who just want to skate through and learn the ropes, but challenge players at the highest levels too. Even OlliOlli experts will have plenty of new things to discover, such as split routes, quarter pipes, and wall rides, among the quests, characters, and secrets hidden throughout each level. A culmination of ten years of lessons and experience by the developer, OlliOlli World is intended to capture the “weird, wonderful, and diverse sides of skate culture” in the best game they’ve ever made.

Developed by Roll7 and published by Private Division, OlliOlli World is headed to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Switch at an unspecified date this winter.