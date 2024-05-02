OlliOlli and Kerbal Space Program Devs Shutting Down – Report

Take-Two Interactive is reportedly shutting down OlliOlli, Rollerdrome developer Roll7 and Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games. This report comes from Bloomberg a month after Take-Two acquired Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment for $460 million.

Take-Two working on severance for OlliOlli studio, will continue to support Kerbal Space Program 2

Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier claims to have seen internal Take-Two documents detailing the closures. According to him, Take-Two is working on severance packages for those currently employed by OlliOlli developer Roll7. The British studio was founded 16 years ago and most recently worked on Rollerdrome.

Bloomberg says the documents contain similar plans for Intercept Games. Take-Two has understandably refused to divulge specifics, but has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice mentioning a permanent closure in Seattle — where Intercept is based — affecting 70 employees.

Take-Two separately told Game Developer that it will continue to support Kerbal Space Program 2.

“On April 16th, Take-Two announced a cost reduction program to identify efficiencies across its business and to enhance the Company’s margin profile, while still investing for growth,” reads a statement Take-Two provided to multiple outlets. “As part of these efforts, the Company is rationalizing its pipeline and eliminating several projects in development and streamlining its organizational structure, which will eliminate headcount and reduce future hiring needs.”