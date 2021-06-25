Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to spacefaring sim Kerbal Space Program, will release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022. Additionally, Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition will release for the PS5 in fall 2021, featuring improved framerate as well as upgraded shaders, textures, and peripheral support. The Enhanced Edition will be available as a free upgrade to owners of the PS4 version.

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition originally released for the PS4 in January 2018, and completely reworked the UI for console players. The upcoming next-gen update will not only improve the graphics of the game that was first released in 2011, but will also run at Quad high definition 1440p. Running on the PS5 will also allow the game to increase the part count for player’s crafts. Furthermore, the Enhanced Edition will provide full mouse and keyboard support, for those that wish to forego the controller on their journey to the stars.

While Kerbal Space Program 2 was also announced for the PS5, not many details were revealed aside from a 2022 release date. Publisher Private Division previously delayed the sequel to fall 2021, with the latest delay giving the game a fiscal year 2023 release window. It is also currently unclear whether the game will launch for current-gen consoles as well. The official Twitter account has stated that more details about the sequel will come “at a later date”.

For those who wish to purchase the game, the Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete bundle is available on the PS Store at a 55% discount; which makes it cheaper than the base game! The complete bundle includes the base game as well as the History and Parts Pack and Breaking Ground expansion. The Breaking Ground expansion in particular adds the ability to use robotic parts which can be controlled using a programmable controller.

[Source: KSP Official Forum]