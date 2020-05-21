Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed to Fall 2021, Due to ‘Unique Challenges’

Kerbal Space Program 2 was originally slated to launch sometime this spring. Those plans have changed, however. The sequel’s development team and publisher Private Division are pushing the title back by well over a year. As such, Kerbal Space Program 2 will now come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on an unspecified date in fall 2021.

Fans received word of the delay via Twitter post on KSP’s official account. The text-laden tweet explains the Kerbal Space Program follow-up is an ambitious undertaking. In turn, coronavirus-related challenges are making it difficult for the team to see its vision through to completion in as timely a manner as planned. An excerpt from the post reads in part,

We are making a big, expansive game loaded with new features, but doing so will take longer than we previously anticipated. With everything going on in the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make Kerbal Space Program 2 as as great as it can be. We understand this isn’t the news you were hoping to see, but ultimately we need to make the best decision for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2.

Earlier this year, Private Division, a Take-Two Interactive subsidiary, opened a new studio dedicated to the development of the space flight sim. Key members from the sequel’s original crew all joined the new publisher-owned developer, including Studio Head Jeremy Ables, Creative Director Nate Simpson, and Lead Producer Nate Robinson.

[Source: Kerbal Space Program on Twitter]

